Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $104.69 on Monday. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 531,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

