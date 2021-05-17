Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

