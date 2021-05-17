Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$2.75 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.27 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

