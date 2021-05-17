Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of TSE opened at $67.75 on Friday. Trinseo has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

