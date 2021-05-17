Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 174.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tronox were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE TROX opened at $23.28 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

