Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AppLovin in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

