Truist Securities Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $150.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.08 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

