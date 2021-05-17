Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of TUFN opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

