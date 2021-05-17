TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $30.18 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and $3.12 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,437,895,144 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.