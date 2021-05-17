TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

