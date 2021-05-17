UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDHCF opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

