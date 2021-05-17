Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.