Unifi Protocol DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.80 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.61 or 0.00039726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00321051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

