Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 3,927 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NYSE:O opened at $65.34 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

