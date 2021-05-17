Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 118.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

