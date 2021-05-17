Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

MASI stock opened at $219.92 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.06.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.