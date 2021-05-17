Unigestion Holding SA Buys 142,084 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 247.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,444 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,084 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

