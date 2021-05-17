Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 15,623 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 306.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $99.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $99.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

