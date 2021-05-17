Unigestion Holding SA Sells 12,089 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The New York Times by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The New York Times by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The New York Times by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

