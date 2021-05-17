Unigestion Holding SA Sells 27,795 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.10% of Momo worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.