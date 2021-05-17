Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE UL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. Unilever has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the period.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

