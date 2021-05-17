Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65,346 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $224.72. 39,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,135. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.76 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

