United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.38

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 30716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

