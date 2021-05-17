United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Insider Purchases A$725,000.00 in Stock

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Chong Kong bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$725,000.00 ($517,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. United Overseas Australia’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

