UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $113,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $409.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

