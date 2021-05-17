Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $37.46. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

