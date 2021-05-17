US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,784 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $4,946,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $40.57 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

