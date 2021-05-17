US Bancorp DE Acquires 524 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.07 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

