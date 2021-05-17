US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,038 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

COR stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.50. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.