US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 8,548.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Green Plains worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRE opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $934,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

