US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $10,173,019. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

