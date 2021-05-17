US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $8,599,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAKE opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

