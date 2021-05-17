US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of USFD opened at $39.39 on Monday. US Foods has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

