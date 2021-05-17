Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 64,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,917. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

