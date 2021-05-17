Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $30.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV remained flat at $$31.71 during trading hours on Monday. 778,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

