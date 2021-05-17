Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

