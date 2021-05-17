Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.