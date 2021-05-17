Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,414. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $158.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

