Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 465,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,390,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 142,881 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $344,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

