Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 489.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $69,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

