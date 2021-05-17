Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $237.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.43. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

