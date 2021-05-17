Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $364.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $242.10 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

