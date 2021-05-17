Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Boosted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.16 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

