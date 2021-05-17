Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after buying an additional 427,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.74 and a one year high of $146.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.