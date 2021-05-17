Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 363,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,075 shares.The stock last traded at $61.53 and had previously closed at $61.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,196,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.