Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.17 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

