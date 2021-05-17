Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $218.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.17 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.97.

