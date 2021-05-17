Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

