Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

