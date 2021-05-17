Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $145,076,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,491,000 after purchasing an additional 168,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

